City and County firefighters come together to put out garage fire in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Neighbors were the first to notice that their next-door garage was on fire and able to successfully evacuate everyone out of the home quickly.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in northeast Wichita on Woodbridge Court.

Flames were shooting from the garage when Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters arrived at the scene. They were able to bring the fire under control shortly after arrival.

“We found a fully well-developed fire in the garage. We stretched the lines to the front of the home to put the garage fire out and then we went inside to look for life,” said Capt. Matthew Nance, Sedgwick County Fire Department.

No estimate on damages yet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.