City and County introduce new technology platform for the visually impaired

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More resources are becoming available for those who are visually impaired in south central Kansas through an app named Aira.

The Sedgwick County Government and the City of Wichita held a special press conference at City Hall Wednesday afternoon where Commissioner Cruse, Mayor Whipple, and several community members discussed a partnership with Aira — a technology platform that expands accessibility for those who are blind or visually impaired.

This partnership will expand access to city websites, buildings, and programs. It will even offer people an agent to help them navigate things like the transit system.



“It’s a tool that blind people can use to get around our lovely city and be able to get out,” said Andrew Crane, CEO with Guiding Paws ICT.

For more information on Aria and how the app works, click here.

