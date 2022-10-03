WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief.

The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan.

Mario Knapp (Courtesy: City of Wichita – Government)

Joseph Sullivan (Courtesy: City of Wichita – Government)

According to the City of Wichita, Knapp joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1994 and served there for more than 26 years, reaching the rank of police major. Knapp is now an executive with a private-public safety technologies company.

The City says Sullivan is a former deputy of the commissioner of patrol operations for the Philidelphia Police Department and has more than 40 years of public safety experience. Sullivan is now working in business development for a private-public safety equipment firm.

“I want to thank the work of our Police Chief Search Review Committee,” said Manager Robert Layton. “Their guidance and input has been especially helpful throughout the process and has significantly helped shape this decision. I am very pleased that we have two outstanding candidates to be our next chief. They both have had long, exemplary careers at almost every level of police work and can bring a fresh perspective and extensive public safety experience to the department that will benefit our City.”

Wichita residents will have the opportunity to meet both of the candidates and ask questions at a public forum. It is taking place in Lotus Hall at Botanica, 701 Amidon St, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For more information on the Police Chief Search Review Committee, click here.