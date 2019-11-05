City approves faster process to apply for alcohol consumption at parks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved an amendment to a city ordinance for the consumption of alcohol in parks for special events that aren’t community events.

The change to the ordinance will streamline the event request process, making it easier for residents to receive approval to hold special events in parks where alcohol will be served or sold.

Residents can now get approvals for these events more conveniently with written approval by the Park and Recreation Director.

Previously, special event requests that did not require a community event permit required an exception from City Council that could take up to a month to process.

The Director of Park and Recreation can now offer written approval for these special event requests without processing it through City Council.

For more information on the application process, click here.

You can find more details about the ordinance by visiting the Wichita Code of Ordinances online.

