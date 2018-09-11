City approves spending up to $81 million for new baseball stadium Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita council members voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the New Orleans Baby Cakes for the relocation to Wichita and the construction of a new stadium.

According to officials, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium will be torn down within a year. This came after the announcement that the Triple-A team filed a relocation application to the city.

The city will design and construct a new stadium, costing around $60 to $73 million. This also includes a National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame museum.

Staff reports said the city is also looking to spend an additional $6 million on stadium improvements, such as a pedestrian bridge and other critical infrastructure.

The city is spending about $81 million on the project.

According to city officials, STAR bonds and a TIF district will be formed to pay for the project cost.

The construction is set to be completed by 2020.

City council members approved an agreement with the Wichita Wingnuts to terminate the 10-year lease of Lawrence-Dumont. Staff reports show the settlement is around $2 million, paid over time from now until 2026.