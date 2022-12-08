WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday for the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) new patrol east substation.

The WPD says the new facility will be state-of-the-art.

“[It] will serve as an excellent base of operations for our Patrol East bureau and ensure that our officers have a safe space to work and provide our community with a facility that they can be proud of,” said the WPD.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The new substation is being built at the corner of S. Pinecrest Street and E. Lincoln Street. It will be around 24,000 square feet and will accommodate around 150 staff members, according to District 3 Council Member Mike Hoheisel.

“[It] will include space for a reception area, law enforcement operations, locker rooms, fitness areas, a short-term holding space and evidence processing and storage,” Hoheisel said.

The WPD says they appreciate the community’s feedback they have received throughout the process and that they look forward to getting everyone moved in once it is finished.