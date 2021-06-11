City celebrates completion of Harry Street Bridge after two-year replacement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city celebrated the completion of the Harry Street bridge project with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

The city says the $5 million dollar project significantly improved traffic, pedestrian and bicyclist safety by reconfiguring the bridge to three lanes of traffic and adding a sidewalk and multi-use path.

The bridge was originally built in 1955 and was last rehabilitated in 1975. The bridge was later found to be structurally deficient. The city and bridge design team, led by WSP, began design work in 2017. Dondlinger Construction was awarded the construction contract in late 2019 and completed the bridgework in February.

“The Harry Street Bridge transformation has significantly improved safety and greatly enhanced the Arkansas River corridor,” said Wichita City Council member Jared Cerullo. “I want to thank our partners who worked so diligently on this project and the public for their patience during construction.”

The city hired Kent Williams Environmental Design to design aesthetic enhancements which include artistic features illuminated by multi-color LED lighting.