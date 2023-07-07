WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some residents at Emery Garden Apartments in south Wichita say more work is needed to get rid of black mold issues in some units.

“They’ve been working on taking it out,” says Emery Garden resident Sarah Hegi of the black mold in the vacant apartments below hers.

Hegi says health issues persist with family members after finding black mold in those apartments below hers.

City Councilmember Brandon Johnson says he is talking with the City Legal Department and City Manager Robert Layton to get black mold added to City Code for apartment owners to take care of and still keep renting apartments in the City of Wichita.

“You deserve a decent place to live,” said Johnson, who wants to get something on the city books to hold apartment owners accountable in what he calls a reasonable amount of time. “And the request is simple. It’s not to do damage to them. It’s just for people to have decent living conditions. Each one of those folks (apartment owners) go home to a nice place, I’m sure they don’t have black mold. I’m sure you don’t have that smell in your house.”

KSN reached out to Emery Garden apartment managers, and one person at the apartment complex office told KSN the manager was dealing with family issues and could not be reached for comment until Monday.

Another person dealing with what she calls unreasonable living conditions is Jerica Sims.

“Nobody ever comes. They just had pest control come to one place here, and I’ve been begging for it,” said Jerica. “I have multiple management requests begging for them to come.”

Jerica says many of her requests for pest control to come to her building is because of another apartment in her building she says has pests in addition to black mold still being in some other units.

Jerica also says she cannot afford to go put down another deposit at a different complex and move out.

“I actually started a GoFundMe,” says Jerica. “My kids deserve a better place.”

Jerica says she is in the middle of an eviction notice from the complex. She says she was promised a check to pay for damages to her family because of pests and her kids getting bitten by bugs and having to go to the doctor.

“I’ve kept documentation of all of this, and I have emails and text messages from managers,” said Jerica. “I just want a decent place to live for the rent I pay. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

While Jerica figures out what to do next, Johnson says he wants to have something in city code to keep apartment owners held accountable by the end of summer.

“I am working with the vice mayor (Hoheisel) to get something on the books,” said Johnson. “I understand there are several others that I’m communicating with in different apartments that have similar problems. I don’t think a decent place to live is too much to ask.”