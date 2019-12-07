City considers expanding Mayoral term

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members have decided to look at expanding the term limits for the position of the city mayor.
Currently, mayors can only serve two four-year terms. A new ordinance would change that to three terms for mayor.
City Council documents say of the top ten cities in Kansas, only Wichita and Hutchinson have term limits for their City Council embers or mayor.
