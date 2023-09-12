WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted to approve the Cultural Funding Committee’s recommendations for funding totaling $432,708 to 24 different art organizations.

Under the policy set in the 2013 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee is administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services to coordinate the application and selection process to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.

The Cultural Funding Committee reviewed the 2024 Operational Grants and Developing Arts Grants Cultural Funding applications.

FY 2024 Operational Grants

  1. Exploration Place; $50,700
  2. Wichita Symphony Society; $41,200
  3. Mark Arts; $41,200
  4. Arts Partners, Inc.; $30,400
  5. Music Theatre Wichita; $38,800
  6. The Kansas African American Museum; $26,100
  7. Ulrich Museum; $26,100
  8. Orpheum Performing Arts Centre; $25,900
  9. Wichita Public Library Foundation; $14,400
  10. PBS Kansas; $13,600
  11. KMUW; $13,300
  12. Ballet Wichita; $22,700
  13. Friends of Great Plains Nature Center; $16,200
  14. Forum Theatre Company; $10,000
  15. Wichita Grand Opera; $9,700
  16. Regina Klenjoski Dance Company; $4,600
  17. Harvester Arts; $17,300
  18. Opera Kansas; $2,700
  19. Wichita Chamber Chorale; $2,300
  20. ARISE; $6,300
  21. Wichita Jazz Festival; $3,200
  22. Metropolitan Ballet; $2,600
  23. McCormick School Museum; $1,500
  24. MakeICT; $1,900

The city of Wichita said applications were evaluated based on the organization’s quality, financial stability, and community impact.