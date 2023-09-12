WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted to approve the Cultural Funding Committee’s recommendations for funding totaling $432,708 to 24 different art organizations.

Under the policy set in the 2013 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee is administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services to coordinate the application and selection process to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.

The Cultural Funding Committee reviewed the 2024 Operational Grants and Developing Arts Grants Cultural Funding applications.

FY 2024 Operational Grants

Exploration Place; $50,700 Wichita Symphony Society; $41,200 Mark Arts; $41,200 Arts Partners, Inc.; $30,400 Music Theatre Wichita; $38,800 The Kansas African American Museum; $26,100 Ulrich Museum; $26,100 Orpheum Performing Arts Centre; $25,900 Wichita Public Library Foundation; $14,400 PBS Kansas; $13,600 KMUW; $13,300 Ballet Wichita; $22,700 Friends of Great Plains Nature Center; $16,200 Forum Theatre Company; $10,000 Wichita Grand Opera; $9,700 Regina Klenjoski Dance Company; $4,600 Harvester Arts; $17,300 Opera Kansas; $2,700 Wichita Chamber Chorale; $2,300 ARISE; $6,300 Wichita Jazz Festival; $3,200 Metropolitan Ballet; $2,600 McCormick School Museum; $1,500 MakeICT; $1,900

The city of Wichita said applications were evaluated based on the organization’s quality, financial stability, and community impact.