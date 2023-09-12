WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted to approve the Cultural Funding Committee’s recommendations for funding totaling $432,708 to 24 different art organizations.
Under the policy set in the 2013 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee is administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services to coordinate the application and selection process to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.
The Cultural Funding Committee reviewed the 2024 Operational Grants and Developing Arts Grants Cultural Funding applications.
FY 2024 Operational Grants
- Exploration Place; $50,700
- Wichita Symphony Society; $41,200
- Mark Arts; $41,200
- Arts Partners, Inc.; $30,400
- Music Theatre Wichita; $38,800
- The Kansas African American Museum; $26,100
- Ulrich Museum; $26,100
- Orpheum Performing Arts Centre; $25,900
- Wichita Public Library Foundation; $14,400
- PBS Kansas; $13,600
- KMUW; $13,300
- Ballet Wichita; $22,700
- Friends of Great Plains Nature Center; $16,200
- Forum Theatre Company; $10,000
- Wichita Grand Opera; $9,700
- Regina Klenjoski Dance Company; $4,600
- Harvester Arts; $17,300
- Opera Kansas; $2,700
- Wichita Chamber Chorale; $2,300
- ARISE; $6,300
- Wichita Jazz Festival; $3,200
- Metropolitan Ballet; $2,600
- McCormick School Museum; $1,500
- MakeICT; $1,900
The city of Wichita said applications were evaluated based on the organization’s quality, financial stability, and community impact.