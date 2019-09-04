City council approves construction project at Eisenhower Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council unanimously approved a $22 million dollar construction project at the airport.
The runways at Eisenhower National Airport will be repaved and the aging electrical systems will be replaced.
Federal grants will pay for most of the work, and airport fees will pay for the rest.
Work is expected to begin next spring.
