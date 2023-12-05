WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved several items on the agenda on Tuesday.

The council voted 7-0 to approve the renewal of the body camera contract from Axon for the Wichita Police Department. Under the contract, the cameras will automatically activate when a gun is pulled from its holster and when emergency lights are activated. Some cameras will also be put in WPD cars. The contract is $2.7 million for 2024.

Also approved unanimously was $5.7 million for purchasing five new fire trucks and equipment for the Wichita Fire Department.

The council voted 6-1 to approve a CID (Community Improvement District) for a south Wichita shopping center (Saddle Creek Crossing). The developer wants to improve the shopping center at the southeast corner of 47th Street South and Broadway for $9.9 million.