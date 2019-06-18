City council approves plan for electric scooters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Electric scooters will be coming to Wichita. The plan passed at Tuesday’s meeting by a vote of 7-0

The plan would allow a private company to rent e-scooters, and it will allow 1,500 rental e-scooters to be on the streets of Wichita.

Those scooters will have rules that include not riding on sidewalks, but for people who own their own, they will not fall under the street laws.

Now other people are speaking about their own motorized vehicle, like Casey Boultinghouse, who uses a motorized scooter.

“As it pertains to me, I can actually go about the way I have been operating which is riding in streets, bike paths, multi use paths, depending on where they are at and stuff.”

Mayor Jeff Longwell directed city staff to look into safety rules for those who ride scooters as transportation.