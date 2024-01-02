WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita City Manager Bob Layton is getting a 7.5% raise, almost $18,000 annually, and it is retroactive to Jan. 4, 2022.

Bob Layton, Wichita City Manager (Photo Courtesy City of Wichita)

The Wichita City Council approved the pay hike Tuesday with a vote of 6-1. City Council Member Jeff Blubaugh voted against the raise without saying why.

But one person had a lot to say about it. Esau Freeman, the Service Employees International Union representative for Wichita, asked the council to defer Layton’s raise until SEIU employees get more money.

Opposition to the raise

“I’m here to speak about how disgusting I think it is that the city manager get a 7.5% pay increase and that it be retroactive. I think that you guys really need to dig deep and think about how your employees feel,” Freeman told the council.

He said SEIU represents 800 city employees, more than any other department or union in the city.

“The employees that I represent also get the smallest amount of raise per employee,” Freeman said. “Understand that your employees don’t really think that Bob’s done a great job at negotiating contracts. They feel like he’s given them peanuts.”

Freeman pointed out that service employees are the ones who get called out at all hours to deal with water main breaks, street repairs, and other issues to keep the city running smoothly.

“It’s a real slap in the face to those employees when they see you give him a 7.5% pay increase, knowing that many of those employees have had their raises deferred because their managers can’t seem to get their evaluations done on time,” he said. “These are the types of things that Bob’s in charge of.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple said that Layton has not been given a raise for two years. He asked if Freeman agrees that workers should get raises if they have earned it.

“The problem is that the employees I do represent have had it with everybody at the top getting loads of money, and they work second jobs. I want you guys to understand that,” Freeman said. “I don’t have any feeling that you’re going to listen to my recommendations, but I’m here to make them because I fight for working people. I don’t fight for the leisure class. Bob’s the leisure class.”

Whipple said that if Freeman wanted the same pay schedule for the city manager, the raise would be 8% instead of 7.5%.

“I don’t think I presented a particular schedule,” Freeman said. “I understand what you’re saying, and rather than putting words in my mouth, please just understand that the people I represent are going to be furious about this raise.”

He added that giving a 1% raise to someone at the bottom of the pay scale is not the same as giving a 1% raise to someone at the top of the pay scale.

“We need to take a stronger look at having fairer compensation and not having corporate compensation or management compensation so much higher than the average workers,” Freeman said. “I’m saying that when they see the amount or calculate the amount of what his raise is going to be, they’re going to lose their minds.”

Whipple said his understanding is that it is the union’s role to get better wages for union employees.

“I hope we go beyond just the council and asking the council to frankly negotiate contracts. We really need our organized labor to step up and to negotiate those contracts. Do what you guys are professionals at doing,” the mayor told Freeman. “That’s your purpose, right? Your purpose is to negotiate contracts.”

“I think you missed the point about the managers not taking seriously when their evaluation dates happen, and there are 180 days where these people who are waiting to see that new amount of money on their check because they want to do something with it, and the City of Wichita is still holding it,” Freeman said. “When those things are going on, don’t make it about the union’s fault and the union’s problem. What I’m saying is they’d like to see this happen to Bob. Period.”

Support for the raise

The mayor and the city council members each evaluated Layton’s performance from 2021 to 2023.

“I did reach out to other electeds, and other administration and other municipalities and at the county,” City Council Member Becky Tuttle said. “I reached out to decision-makers in the city and key stakeholders and asked for feedback and input before I was able to complete my evaluation. And I heard the universal theme of how much you, Bob, you are respected and appreciated.”

Jason Hood, the city’s human resources director, presented the council with a list of accomplishments and achievements credited to Layton:

ARPA Funding & Direction Education, job training & entrepreneurship Public safety (police & fire stations)

Budget management

Fire, police, and service employee contract negotiations

Clawbacks and strengthening the City of Wichita’s position in development agreements

Water and sewer improvements

Updating of city licensing and ordinances

Affordable housing/homeless prevention strategies

Opioid strategic plan

Safe Streets partnership

Integrated Care Team expansion

Social worker embedded within the Wichita Police Department

Mental health and wellness

KU Psychiatrist program

BioMed campus partnership with WSU and KU

Direct flights offered from Wichita to and from DC

Tree policy

Cybersecurity protections

Branch library upgrades

Funding for Real Time Crime Center

Transit System re-design

Chester I Lewis Reflection Park

City Council Member Mike Hoheisel said the list presented could have included even more items, but he also agreed with some of Freeman’s comments.

“Esau’s right. There are people out there in the middle of the night to get our water back on or, you know, a lot of the issues that they do face. So, we do need to make sure we are adequately compensating our employees,” Hoheisel said.

City Council Member Brandon Johnson said he supported Layton’s raise.

“I’m appreciative of your leadership in not taking a raise the last couple of years and being that example,” Johnson told Layton. “Not everybody in the public realized that.”

The mayor ended the discussion by explaining his reaction to Freeman’s comments.

“I get a little irked when people attack staff, and one of the reasons is because, frankly, staff doesn’t, can’t swing back,” Whipple said. “There’s not much staff can do, and so I apologize if my tone was, was confrontational with the last speaker.”

The mayor said he wants people to use the process, to go through city staff before going through the city council, to get what they believe they deserve.

Whipple said that people should compare the city manager’s salary to people in similar positions, such as the presidents of WSU and WSU Tech and the Wichita Public Schools superintendent.

“I do want folks to know that if this conversation continues, to make sure that we’re comparing apples to apples and not just, I guess, getting upset that our manager finally gets a raise after years.”

The council then voted to approve Layton’s raise.

The raise amount

The city says the 2023 compensation increase is 7.5% of the city manager’s current salary retroactive to Jan. 4, 2022. It represents a general pay adjustment increase of 4% and a merit increase of 3.5%.

According to the city, Layton’s current base salary is $234,887.20. The 2024 base salary will be $252,832.58. The city calculates the amount by adding the general pay adjustment first, then the merit increase.

The annual increase is $17,945.38.

The retro amount will be paid in a lump sum, and it should be paid on Jan. 12.