City council postpones water and sewer rate increase, denies bar entertainment license Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday decided to deny Vixen's Erotic Sports Bar an entertainment license. The bar will be allow to stay open, but it can't have live entertainment.

The city made that decision after police presented evidence that included women exposing themselves and the bar failing to open the door for officers. The bar was part of a prostitution investigation after recent shootings nearby.

Also during the meeting, the city voted to postpone water and sewer rate increases in order the evaluate a way of spreading the increases over time. The money would help fund a new, $524 million water treatment facility. If passed, it would increase monthly bills by about 7.7 percent.