City council takes next steps to prepare for new baseball team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Fans of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium get ready to say goodbye. Wichita leaders approved plans Wednesday preparing the city to welcome its new affiliated baseball team.

Lawrence-Dumont Stadium has been a fixture in Wichita for more than 80 years, but in just weeks, demolition could begin.

A call for bids went out to tear it down, and it could begin in October. It would be done by the end of the year.

The new ballpark would be ready for opening day in 2020 at the price of $75 million, and the city committed to spend $6 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the river.

One part of the agreement that raised eyebrows with one city council member was the fact the city would have put in $200,000 for an emergency air travel fund. It is to help pay to have teams fly in and out of Wichita, something not done for the Wingnuts.

The team does have to pay the city $350,000 a year in rent, and while no one knows what the name of the new baseball stadium will be, the agreement says that after certain costs are paid for, the city will receive $250,000 dollars.

The stadium will still host the NBC Tournament, and the city can use it 10 times a year for charitable and community events.