City council takes second vote on electric scooters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Electric scooters are back on the agenda this week, as Wichita City Council makes their second vote to bring the popular trend to town.

Last week, the vote was delayed after a resident raised concerns about the ordinance and how it would impact people with privately owned scooters.

But they will be making their next vote on Tuesday.

An ordinance would allow scooters on slower streets but not sidewalks.

And, if approved, hundreds of scooters could be coming to Wichita as early as next month.