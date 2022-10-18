WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita city council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance, designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.

The council passed the first reading of the ordinance on a 7-0 vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The ordinance would allow Wichita Police to investigate and charge those who accumulate catalytic converters.

Police will also be allowed to seize catalytic converters from people who cannot explain how they gained possession of the part. The ordinance is written to protect those who do have a legitimate right to possess the converters.

Under the new ordinance, people may possess a detached catalytic converter if they:

Own the vehicle it comes from

Purchased the vehicle or the part and can provide a bill of sale, receipt, or a vehicle title with

Contact information for the previous owner

Can produce an order from a court designating ownership

Can produce a work or service order that requires the removal of the part

Can produce a letter of permission from WPD to temporarily possess the part

Is a licensed scrap metal dealer

Is a city official acting within the scope of their employment

A final vote on the ordinance is expected to be held at the next Wichita City Council meeting.