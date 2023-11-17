WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will consider fines of $250 up to $2,500 for landlords that evict tenants for complaining about living conditions.

“You have to keep paying your rent. That’s state statute,” said Brandon Johnson.

But Johnson wants the city to help people who pay their rent and still have unfair living conditions. He explains the proposed city ordinance would stop landlord retaliation, where he says some are getting kicked out while still paying rent.

“The hope is that it makes a difference permanently,” said Johnson. “There are landlords right now that have been trying to evict folks and actually evicting them just for asking that they fix the place that they’re living in. I think that’s wrong. Hopefully, this puts an end to that behavior. And I think hitting those pocketbooks a few times will change behaviors.”

As the city prepares to look at a new retaliation ordinance on Tuesday, Sarah Hegi is preparing to move out of her apartment. She has boxes ready to go so she can move her family.

“I still have no heat,” explained Hegi on Friday. “Haven’t had heat since I moved in here. Just numerous times, I have called. I sent in multiple maintenance requests. Was told I needed a whole new furnace, and still, here I am with no heat. So I have to use space heaters when it does get below sixty in here.”

Hegi is in the middle of a legal battle now with her landlord, Emery Gardens. But she maintains black mold in her furnace area is further proof she has reason to complain.

She wonders if a new city ordinance that includes fines for landlords who retaliate will do much good.

“I really don’t think it will even phase them,” said Hegi. “I still, honestly, am searching for answers myself.”