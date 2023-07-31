WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will consider rezoning a residential area in east Wichita near Wesley Medical Center.

The area of rezoning runs from north of East Central Avenue to Elm Street between Chautauqua and Lorraine.

An applicant requests the zone change of 14 properties to construct a new medical office.

According to city documents, the existing structures will be demolished, and a new proposed building and parking will be constructed. The proposed building measures 189 feet by 120 feet, for 22,680 square feet.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has recommended approving the application, and District Advisory Board 1 recommended denial of the application.