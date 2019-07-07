City Council to vote authorize funding

WICHITA, Kan. – Coming up Tuesday at Wichita City council, there will be a vote to authorize funding up to $100,00

Riverfront Legacy Master Plan includes development on the east bank of the Arkansas river and working.

“Concept Master Plan to connect this area with the proposed Ballpark Village on the river’s West bank and with downtown Wichita,” according to Jared.

City council will also be voting on a zoning change near the old Joyland amusement park to be able to develop the 57-plus acres into a mixed use development.