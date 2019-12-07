Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

City Council to vote on new union contract that includes pay raise for Wichita Firefighters

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichita firefighters may soon get a bump in their paychecks.

Next week the Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a new contract with IAFF Local 135, the Wichita Firefighters Union.

The three-year contract calls for 2.5% raise plus a 1.5% general pay adjustment.

Union members have already ratified the contract.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories