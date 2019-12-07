City Council to vote on new union contract that includes pay raise for Wichita Firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichita firefighters may soon get a bump in their paychecks.

Next week the Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a new contract with IAFF Local 135, the Wichita Firefighters Union.

The three-year contract calls for 2.5% raise plus a 1.5% general pay adjustment.

Union members have already ratified the contract.

