City Council to vote on new union contract that includes pay raise for Wichita Firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichita firefighters may soon get a bump in their paychecks.
Next week the Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a new contract with IAFF Local 135, the Wichita Firefighters Union.
The three-year contract calls for 2.5% raise plus a 1.5% general pay adjustment.
Union members have already ratified the contract.
