City council votes to compromise on private use of public space for seating area at Naftzger park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members voted 7-0 on Tuesday to allow a private developer to use about 700 square feet of space for restaurant seating on a small strip of public land at Naftzger park.

The space will technically remain open to the public, and the land will not be sold. It will be leased for $2,000 a year.

“You did say the public will be able to use this space when the hours of operation are not in session?” asked Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh, district 4.

City manager Robert Layton confirmed that, yes, the private restaurant planned next to Naftzger park will share its outdoor seating space with the public.

“We came to say we are in favor of the compromise to keep it public, even though the space will be adjacent to the restaurant going in,” said Darryl Kelly.

Kelly is with Wichita Young Professionals. He is excited to see a mixed use space, and he’s happy the space will be available to the public.

“We are glad to see the compromise,” said Kelly. “This is in the spirit of what our group does. We want this. We want to attract young talent to Wichita, and we need to retain the talent we have. We have a lot of talent in Kansas and in Wichita.”

Kelly says he will be one of the first to both go to the restaurant and enjoy the seating, and one of the first to go to Naftzger.

“It’s going to be a great space,” said Kelly. “Mixed use development is right up our alley.”

Blubaugh and other council members agreed the compromise is a good fit.

Originally, a developer had asked for about 2,000 square feet for outdoor seating. They also had considered a fence around the seating area.

Now, there will be about 700 square feet and there will be no fence. The so-called barriers will be planters surrounding much of the restaurant outdoor seating on public space.

There will also be public seating in different places in Naftzger park.

“So the buildings going up look really good. Things are coming along,” said Blubaugh. “When they (restaurant) are open, you are still able to utilize those tables and chairs without the purchase of a meal. That is one thing that I asked at the council meeting because it is important.”

City planning officials say part of Naftzger park could be open as soon as the end of the year.

The city will take the $2,000 lease money coming from Douglas Development L.L.C. and use the proceeds for park maintenance.

“We are all excited about this. Not just the compromise, but the park,” said Blubaugh.

