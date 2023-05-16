WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wellington City Council voted 6-1 at a meeting Tuesday night to reopen the Wellington Family Aquatic Center.

The opening of the Wellington Family Aquatic Center was delayed due to the pool losing 175,000 gallons a week in the summer of 2023. Usually, due to evaporation, the 400,000-gallon pool should only lose 5,000 gallons of water a week.

On Thursday, the City began filling the pool, which takes three to four days to fill based on weather conditions.

On Monday and Tuesday, the City says staff began operating the pool as usual.

Wellington officials say in a 24-hour test period, the pool dropped approximately 1.25 inches, which is equivalent to a loss of around 9,300 gallons.

Based on water level measurements, the daily water loss last year was estimated to be around 20,000 to 25,000 gallons.

The City says they plan on monitoring the water levels at the Wellington Family Aquatic Center and Wellington Lake. Based on the results, the City will go on from there.