City council votes to proceed with plan for construction up to 40 homes on old hospital site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday voted 5-1 to proceed with a plan for construction of up to 40 homes on the old William Booth Memorial Hospital site.

The land in question is located west of Amidon and 12th Street and just north of the Sim Park Golf Course.

A developer owned the site that previously housed the hospital. The hospital has since been torn down.

The city will use TIF funds to finance infrastructure improvements to support the development. Additional improvements will be made along the Arkansas River, including riverbank improvements, river path and lighting improvements, and a trailhead.

Several residents who live next to the proposed development spoke out it against the project. Many are concerned about more traffic and loss of green space.

“I’m here as a resident of the neighborhood to echo the concerns of the loss of this green space,” said Dustin Arbuckle. “Putting 40 houses, cramming 40 houses into this amount of space, for me as a resident, I’m highly concerned with.”

“I will echo what many of my neighbors have said in my distaste for this project. The idea that it would hijack the charm of the neighborhood for your projects,” said Caroline Baldwin, lives near the development.

The vote on Tuesday will allow staff to develop a final agreement. It will come back to the council for final approval.

