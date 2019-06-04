City council votes to support scooters

In this Dec. 6, 2018, photo Bird scooters are parked besides a bike sharing docking station in downtown in downtown Washington. Electric scooters are overtaking station-based bicycles as the most popular form of shared transportation outside transit and cars. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been talked about for months — adding electric scooters on Wichita streets. Today, city council members voted 7-0 to support a proposed ordinance.

The proposed ordinance includes guidelines such as;

Scooters may be operated on streets with speed limits less than 40 mph, in designated bike lanes and on multi-use paths on City and Park-owned property. Users are subject to all traffic regulations when scooters are operated on streets and roadways. Scooters may not be operated on public sidewalks. Must be 18 years or older to use the scooters. Law enforcement officers or other designated City officials may impound scooters, which are stolen or have been left on a sidewalk or on public property and constitute a traffic or pedestrian hazard.

More guidelines can be found on today’s council agenda.

“We want to make sure that both the participant at the pilot level and the participant, in regards to renting the scooters, follow the rules and regulations of Wichita,” explained Wichita Transit director Mike Tann.

The proposed ordinance will go back for a second reading on June 11. If approved, the ordinance will take effect.

According to Tann, he will then notify vendors that have shown interest in bringing scooters to Wichita.

“The evaluation, the business plan, the study of Wichita, where they would view their scooters to go — that would begin at that point in time,” said Tann.

The scooter vendors will participate in a one-year pilot program, which includes evaluations from the vendor and customer.

“We’re very much open to re-evaluating the entire process once we’ve had an opportunity to test the waters,” Tann said.

City officials hope to have scooters on the streets by July/August.