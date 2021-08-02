City council votes Tuesday on WPD’s new Patrol East location

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Council members will vote Tuesday on moving Patrol East to Lincoln and Pinecrest as WPD looks to relocate its east substation.

“The current Patrol East substation was built in the late 1980s. Then, it was the capacity for about 30 to 40 officers,” said Lt. Krys Henderson. “I can tell you since then, our staffing is close to 100 now, so we don’t have the available space for equipment, storage or anything of that nature in this current building.”

With triple the number of officers the building was intended for, the department has outgrown the accommodations.

“So the new one that we’re building is roughly 24,000 square foot which is obviously significantly bigger than the one we have here today,” Lt. Henderson said.

The new structure will offer more than just a police station.

“This station is going to be used for patrol officers, community policing officers, and rest areas, public recreation for citizens who can come in and use the facility at their leisure, and also a holding area and evidence area,” Lt. Henderson added.

The land for the proposed substation is owned by the Wichita Public Schools. The City of Wichita will have to pay close to $218,000 for the land if approved.

“Law enforcement has changed in multitude since the 80s and 90s and how we go about responding to crime is obviously different,” Lt. Henderson said. “It’s changed too and so the strategic location of the new Patrol East substation will give us an upper hand in that.”