WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita City Council members voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the new amended agreement from the Fraternal Order of Police that would increase pay by 13% and give officers a $5,000 bonus.

Council member Brandon Johnson says hopefully, the new plan will retain and recruit officers.

“To me, the win is for community,” Johnson said. “You know, we’re supporting law enforcement, public safety, showing the folks that currently work for the department that we appreciate them. In addition to that though, we’re making it look better for recruits, so anyone who might be interested, there’s pay increases going forward and 2024 as well as that retention bonus.”

“I’m excited that we’ll have this opportunity to vote,” Tuttle said. “I think that we very much need to show our Wichita Police Department that we support them, that we appreciate all that they do. It’s a really difficult job. I come from a law enforcement family, so I can’t imagine what they go through, but I’ve seen my family members go through it. So this is just, I think the next step in solidifying that partnership.”

The vote came two weeks after the mayor and three city council members decided to push the vote back to Dec. 5.

“I supported pushing this off because I felt like we could get a better package together and not only show support for bonuses but also get some contracted agreements for salaries that we could use to recruit. Hopefully, come January 1 or this council vote, people are like, you know what? This is the starting salary for an officer. I want to be an officer. I want to serve my city, and hopefully, we see those numbers go up,” Johnson said.

The agreement also limits the amount of information shared with the involved officer in an internal investigation.

The amendments come after the Jensen Hughes Report outlined changes WPD should make.

“There were 54 different recommendations and seven different categories,” Tuttle said. “And there were some things that the City of Wichita felt were important to be implemented from that immediately. We certainly had a great working conversation with the Fraternal Order of Police, Wichita Police Department, to make sure that we selected which items we felt would be most important to implement first.”

The Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement:

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 would like to express our appreciation to the entire Council, City Manager, HR Director, Chief Sullivan and staff for uniting to address Recruitment and Retention, along with Jensen Hughes recommendations. Aligning with the common goal of establishing a premier Police Department in our region with top-notch officers, this initiative signifies a significant stride in that direction. Our ongoing commitment involves addressing remaining Jensen Hughes items, as well as focusing on Wages and Benefits to solidify our position as the premier department. We eagerly anticipate sustaining this collaborative effort to better serve our community.