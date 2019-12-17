City crews and KDOT prepare for refreezing roadways

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The snow is done falling across the Wichita metro, but city crews are now gearing up for another battle. The cold temperatures means some of the roads, even in the metro, may be a problem due to refreezing.

“The challenge tonight is to minimize as much of the refreezing that liquid precipitation as possible,” said Ben Nelson, Wichita Public Works & Utilities.

The city said it will continue to deploy 60 snow trucks working 12-hour shifts to spot treat the roadways.

“On areas where the snow is mostly clear or it’s slushy, we’re continuing to apply salt and sand mix which provides for the melting of the snow and ice and also some traction for drivers,” said Nelson.

The city said it’s focused on the 1,500 lane miles of city arterial streets and keeping a close eye on the areas known to develop slick spots.

“Taking a little extra step to monitor the problem areas the intersections the curves, elevated roadways and things,” Nelson.

KDOT also treating the highways to combat the ice that may develop overnight.

“The bridges and any of the elevated roadways tend to get colder and stay colder longer. That’s where we especially concentrate our efforts on trying to fight ice,” said Tim Potter, KDOT Public Affairs Manager.

Crews advise, even if the roads look treated, that drivers should still take it easy because ice patches could be developing.

To see where the snowplows have been and where they currently are to help you plan a safe route click here.

