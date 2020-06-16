City extends suspension of water disconnection

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has extended the suspension of the disconnection of water service through July 1, 2020.

The City of Wichita suspended disconnecting water service due to non-payment in March 2020 to assist those facing tough times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before July 1, accounts at risk of disconnection due to non-payment are encouraged to contact (316) 265-1300 in order to enter into a flexible payment arrangement. Residents can make payments on their water account to ensure that there is no interruption in service and avoid a large balance being carried forward.

There are a number of resources available to assist customers experiencing financial hardship to assist with utility payments:

United Way – call 2-1-1 or visit www.unitedwayplains.org

Salvation Army – call (316) 263-2769 ext 148 or click here.

Center of Hope – call (316) 267-0222

Wichita Sedgwick County Community Action Partnership – call (316) 462-3775 or email wsccap@wichita.gov

