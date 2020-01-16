City snowplows ready for next winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Works Department is gearing up for the next round of winter weather expected tonight and early tomorrow.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team says light snow and ice are expected.

Alan King, Wichita Director of Public Works, said the city will run all 60 plows on 12-hour shifts. The trucks have already put a de-icer or saltwater mix on the roads.

“Once the ice hits, we will continue salt, sand mix or brine,” said King.

The city said they expect much of the precipitation to fall overnight.

“We ask everybody to be patient with us, with the trucks as they are moving around, they are not as maneuverable. It is harder for them to see folks,” said King.

King stresses that you should allow a little distance from the trucks that are plowing for safety.

To track Wichita snowplows, click here.

LATEST STORIES: