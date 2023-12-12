WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas African American Museum got another boost in its efforts to move to a new location. The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to give TKAAM $300,00 over three years.

The museum is currently at 601 N. Water St. Lindsay Benacka, director of the Wichita Division of Arts & Cultural Services, says the address represents the original settlement of the African-American community in Wichita in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

But the address is not ideal. The building is too small to display the complete TKAAM collection, and it is surrounded on three sides by the jail, so there is no room to expand.

In 2021, TKAAM bought the former Sunflower Bank building at 201 N. Main. It has been raising funds to renovate the property. The goal of the capital campaign is $6 million.

Rendering of the new The Kansas African American Museum. (Courtesy TKAAM and the City of Wichita)

Rendering of the new The Kansas African American Museum. (Courtesy TKAAM and the City of Wichita)

Rendering of the new The Kansas African American Museum. (Courtesy TKAAM and the City of Wichita)

Rendering of the new The Kansas African American Museum. (Courtesy TKAAM and the City of Wichita)

“It is exciting to note that the museum has raised over $5 million in gifts and pledges to date, and we believe that they have a very successful campaign ahead of them,” Benacka said. “They do own the new property outright, so we are very excited for them to finish up this leg of the campaign.”

She told the city council that giving TKAAM $100,000 annually for three years aligns with the city’s cultural arts priorities.

If you would like to contribute to TKAAM’s capital campaign, click here.

Wichita City Council Member Brandon Johnson said the new location is an excellent site for TKAAM.

“It’s going to be amazing downtown,” he said. “There’s so much history that isn’t even on display right now at the museum. It’s downstairs where people can’t see it.”

Benacka said that until the new location is ready, TKAAM is open during its usual hours at 601 N. Water St. She encourages people to visit.