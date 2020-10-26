City, highway crews on standby to treat roads in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the Wichita metro area, crews are on standby and ready to go to treat roads.

Between the Kansas Department of Transportation and Wichita Public Works Department, there are 80 trucks ready to be out when the weather gets bad enough.

“I do not mind about snow, but ice is a problem,” said Wichitan David Mimbi.

The goal of road crews is to make sure it is not too much of a problem.

“It would probably be at midnight when we would be doing the pre-treating. Again, depending on what type of precipitation and onset of snow is expected,” said Ben Nelson, Interim Assistant Director of Wichita Public Works.

City crews have their 60 trucks ready to go and staff are on standby to drive them.

“We have about 165 people identified who can work on these snow and ice crews so we have half of them on standby,” Nelson added.

Anyone taking the highways can expect to see signs of pre-treatment from earlier in the week and even more Sunday evening into Monday.

“In Wichita, our crews, our supervisors will come in at 8 o’clock and we will bring our full crews will come in at 10 o’clock so we will be ready,” Tom Hein with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“We usually have something out in the middle,” adds Brian Scott, Assistant Manager of Hupp Hardware.

At hardware stores like Hupp Hardware people can grab a bad of ice melt or salt.

“I have never seen 2-3 inches of snow for like two years now,” Mimbi said.

That way people can be ready to hit the roads that city and highway crews don’t cover before they are covered with ice.

“If we run out on a Monday then we have something Wednesday and if we run out after Wednesday it would be on a Monday,” Scott adds.

