City of Wichita launches non-emergency reporting site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita today launched a new online tool that connects residents with resources and services and enables them to report non-emergency issues.

AccessWichita is a self-service portal that allows residents to get information about the City, request services from various departments, or report problems, such as pot holes or bike path repairs. Access to the website can be found at AccessWichita.com.

Information is populated by subject matter experts throughout the City and will continually be updated and added to as needed.

“AccessWichita is just one way we’re working to ensure that we’re accessible to our residents,” said Myra Linsker, Manager of the City of Wichita Call Center. “The tool includes a built-in work order system that enables efficient prioritization and management of City work and resources. At the end of the day, the City will save time and money and will be able to respond quicker to residents’ concerns.”

The tool not only allows residents to quickly access questions about the city, but it streamlines the process of reporting problems, feeding them directly to the City’s work order system. It is expected to save staff time and will also provide City staff with analytics to most efficiently allocate resources.

The tool is optimized for phones, tablets and desktops.

Residents are still able to contact Customer Service via phone at 316-942-4482, or by emailing them at access@wichita.gov.