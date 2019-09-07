City leaders evaluating future of rundown South Broadway apartments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city councilman James Clendenin responded to a concerned citizen living next to a rundown set of apartments on Friday morning.

He says what he saw, shocked him.

“Bulky waste everywhere. Unsecured buildings. Deteriorating conditions. No water in some of the apartments. Some of the apartments had electrical cords running to them for power. There was just a myriad of things that need to be addressed,” councilman Clendenin said.

Vicki Thompson lives next door to the Elms Kitchenette Apartments on South Broadway and sounded the alarm to Clendenin.

“Shootings, fist fights, stabbings, drugs, they’ve trespassed on everyone’s property. Anyway, I am sick of it,” Thompson said.

Clendenin says a report was filed with the city in July and the owner is nearing the end of the voluntary compliance period before the city can intervene.

Intervention could include condemnation.

An emergency meeting was called Friday morning between Clendenin, Wichita Police Department chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Fire Department chief Tammy Snow, city manager Robert Layton and a code enforcement officer.

Clendenin says a task force has been called to address the problems at the Elms.

“Nobody should have to live in the conditions I saw today. It’s extremely unfortunate, so we’re taking steps to make sure that is corrected,” Clendenin said.

The owner and manager of the complex, Dale Blubaugh, told KSN by phone that he is aware the maintenance for the apartments has gotten away from him. He says the recent heat has not been kind to his energy, and he does plan to mitigate the issues.