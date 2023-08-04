WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City Nightz, a bar just to the east of Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district, has closed following a shooting in early July. Nine people were shot, and two were trampled. No one was killed in the incident.

The sign on the business had been removed.

Charlie O’Hara, an attorney for the club, confirmed the bar shut down. O’Hara tells KSN News that the club was shut down because of how they were treated by the City of Wichita.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan suspended the license of the business for 30 days. The club was allowed to appeal the decision.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.