ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Andover released an update Sunday morning regarding the impact of the Friday evening tornado that struck the town.

The city reports that crews have completed their final rounds of damage assessment and are still working to determine the exact number of houses that were destroyed.

The National Weather Service has provided a preliminary classification of EF3 and will continue assessing damage Sunday.

To control traffic flow and prevent looting, the Andover Police Department has restricted access to the areas that were hardest hit to residents only, requiring identification or proof of residence before allowing them into the area. The city is also getting support from the Wichita Police Department, Butler County and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kansas Gas Service said late Saturday that gas has been restored to Velvet Leaf Court, South Lantern Lane and Reflection Lake neighborhoods. They left door hangers with more information for residents.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

City Administrator Jennifer McCausland said they have been getting lots of questions about what the community needs.

“We know many want to help and we are grateful,” said McCausland. “We will keep you posted on ways to help soon on the City of Andover main Facebook page.”

The city is working on donation and volunteer acceptance programs and will provide an update when they are ready. Monetary donations can be made online through the United Way of the Plains website, which will be leading and coordinating volunteer efforts. Details will be released soon.

THE CLEANUP

Andover residents can put their tree limbs and green waste on the curbs and the city will pick it up in the coming days.

The Butler County Landfill in El Dorado will offer extended hours and will waive fees for debris cleanup related to Friday’s storm event. They are located at 2963 SW 40th St., El Dorado, KS.

Landfill hours are:

Sunday, May 1: Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 2 – Friday, May 6: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The city said they will continue to provide updates on the City of Andover Facebook page.