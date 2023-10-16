BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Bel Aire is hosting a Fall Festival.

The Fall Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Bel Aire Recreation Center, 5251 East 48th St. N.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a vendor fair, pumpkin decorating contest, costume contest, trunk or treating, food vendors, bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, car show and music.

The Bel Aire Lions Club will be providing free health screenings.

For questions, call 316-744-2700 or email asherwood@belaireks.gov. Check out “Bel Aire Recreation Center” on Facebook.