BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Belle Plaine is working on a major water leak.

According to the City’s Facebook page, they started working on the leak just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

The break is in the main between the city’s wells and water tower.

The City is asking residents to conserve the use of water and to be prepared for a total outage as Belle Plaine is in the process of shutting down its water system.

When the system is repaired, and water service is restored, the City is advising residents to boil their water.

To receive text alerts from the city, text “tulip” to 620-488-8401.