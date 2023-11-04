WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A small town in Kansas threw a birthday party in hopes of catching people’s attention.

Bentley celebrated its 135th birthday on Saturday. Coordinators of the party said the goal was to convince people to move to what they consider a slowly dying town.

“I think this event can really showcase the town, showcase what we have to offer and just overall have a good family-friendly festival,” Shannon Catlin, the event coordinator, said.

They hope to host more big celebrations in the coming years.