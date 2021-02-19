City of Cheney asks for help with high gas prices

CHENEY, Kan (KSNW) – One of the cities needing relief from the current astronomical prices is the city of Cheney. The whole year of 2020 the city of Cheney said they spent 256,000 dollars on natural gas. With the huge spike in prices, just in the month of February, the total amount is looking to be a million dollars. A huge expense for a city of just over two thousand people.

“We need help it’s not just the city asking for help we are asking for help from our businesses and our customers,” said Danielle Young, Cheney City Administrator.

When the price of natural gas started its dramatic and rapid rise, Young started crunching the numbers. “The reality of sending out these bills is just disheartening I don’t know what to tell customers other than we are doing everything that we possibly can to get the higher-ups to understand our situation,” said Young.

Albers Finishing and Solutions is one of the largest consumers of natural gas in Cheney. The owners said they had to close their doors for two days to try to save money. “Even the bills that we are going to incur when we were running as the price was escalating financially it is going to be a very big hardship on this business,” said Jeff Albers, one of the owners of Albers Finishing and Solutions.

The mayor of Cheney said the impact of this financial burden will be felt all over the city, impacting everyone. “We need some kind of relief as far as our purchasing is concerned from that price that will allow us to if nothing better just to stretch it out a little bit, and at the same time maybe help reduce-it somewhat,” said Cheney Mayor Philip Mize.

City leaders and business owners said they need government relief. “Somebody is going to have to step in and help at a government level we can’t see anyway out of this,” said Brent Albers, a co-owner of Albers Finishing and Solutions.

The city administrator said she is worried that the help the city is seeking will come too late. The city has to pay for the gas by the end of the month. Typically bills go out to residents and businesses next week.