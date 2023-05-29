CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — Clearwater Councilman William “Tex” Titterington died in a car crash Sunday night.

According to the Clearwater Fire Department, the crash happened in rural Sumner County.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the Clearwater Fire Department said.

“On behalf of the entire governing body and staff from the City of Clearwater, we offer our sincere condolences on the tragic loss of William “Tex” Titterington. Our thoughts, prayers and love goes out to Michelle and the entire family,” the City of Clearwater, KS Government said.

KSN will provide more details about the crash if they become available.