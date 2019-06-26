Clearwater discontinuing local emergency services

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – Clearwater is closing its doors on their local emergency services.

This comes after a city council decision to not fund the resource in the 2020 budget and save the city more than $250,000.

KSN News talked to the mayor about the alternative, and what neighbors think of it.

The mayor says Sedgwick County EMS will serve the community, a service residents already pay for in taxes.

Some people say they accept the change, while others prefer it stay local.

Another shake up with emergency services in Clearwater. But this time, the city says they’re doing away with it and turning it over to Sedgwick County.

Neighbors have mixed feelings on the decision.

“I would think the the county should take it over, and if they wanted to staff the facilities here with county employees, I would be fine with that,” said Dave Taylor, Clearwater.

“I’m concerned about response times,” said Sharon Koller, Clearwater.

Sharon Koller cares for 100-year-old Hazel, at a farm house outside of town. She says they will also miss some of the familiar faces, with local service.

“Hello Sharon, Hazel, are you guys okay, it’s just a more comfortable feeling,” said Koller.

But Clearwater Mayor Burt Ussery says, the current team with some paid and volunteer members, isn’t sustainable.

He says they plan to create a local first responders volunteer group that wouldn’t be able to transport patients, but could help provide care until county EMS arrives.

“Responsiveness is always going to be an issue, but they can be here in a matter of minutes, and if we in fact can put together a first responder type force, we can stabilize, we can be here,” said Burt Ussery, Mayor of Clearwater.

The city says the county will take responsibility of all calls starting August. The city also says the county will most likely be able to station a team in Clearwater to help with response time.