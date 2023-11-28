COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Colwich has a warning for residents after their sewer system backed up.

Only flush toilet paper down your toilet. The city took to social media Tuesday to post about the problem.

The post shows photos of two jars with water, one shows toilet paper that has broken down after a year, and the other one contains wipes that are still completely intact.

Just below it is a photo of a sewer pipe that is almost completely blocked by wipes. Shared with the photo is a graph showing what should never be flushed down your toilet, including things like feminine hygiene products, cigarette butts, and medications.

Last week, the City of Wichita issued a similar warning about flushable wipes. According to a 2020 report from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, in 2019, wipes cost water utilities across the United States a total of $440,764,211 a year in additional operational costs.

On an unrelated note, Did you know that there is a Flush, Kansas? Its name has nothing to do with toilets, however.

According to a Wikipedia entry, it was originally named after the Floersch family who settled in the area, but when the post office opened in 1899, the postmaster couldn’t pronounce the name, which was then changed to Flush.

Flush is now an unincorporated town that is located northeast of Manhattan between St. George and Westmoreland in Pottawatomie County.