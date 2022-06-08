DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Derby said it anticipates it will be at least the morning of Friday, June 10, before the boil water advisory can be lifted for their city.

The City of Wichita was able to lift its order early Thursday, but according to a Facebook post, the City of Derby can only begin its testing process after being notified of Wichita being cleared.

Testing requires 24 hours to complete. Once Derby’s test results are acceptable to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the boil water advisory will be lifted.

Customers should continue to take the following precautions until the order is lifted:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in

clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of

water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

