DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Derby is on its third day of dealing with a computer problem affecting emails and billing.

The City experienced a computer network disruption on Saturday. As a result, administrative and information technology (IT) staff began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate what happened.

Derby says it notified federal law enforcement and is cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate what impact this might have on information stored in the City’s network systems.

When KSN News asked if it was a ransomware attack, a spokesperson said, “We are unable to provide specific information at this time.”

The City’s public services, including police, fire, water and sewer, are still operational. However, the City cannot send or receive emails.

Also, utility bills will go out late, and the City of Derby will adjust their due dates accordingly.

If a bill payment was due on Monday, Jan. 17, the City will not charge a late fee.

Citizens who need assistance should call these numbers:

City Hall (permits/business licenses): 316-788-1519

Water Customer Service: 316-788-1424

Public Works/Code Enforcement: 316-788-0301

Planning & Engineering: 316-788-6632

Senior Services: 316-788-0223

Municipal Court: 316-788-1511

Fire and Rescue non-emergency: 316-788-3773

Police Department non-emergency: 316-788-1557

If you need to email the City, use derbykscommunications@gmail.com.

The City said the investigation into the computer network issue is continuing. The City posted a message to its Facebook page, saying, “Please know that our team is diligently working around the clock to minimize service interruptions wherever possible.”