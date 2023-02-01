DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Derby says its computer network is back to being fully operational as of Tuesday. The network started having problems two and a half weeks ago.

It began as a computer network disruption on Jan. 14. The City started working with third-party computer specialists to investigate and notified law enforcement agencies.

The City of Derby says the investigation continues and includes trying to determine what impact, if any, the incident may have had on information stored on City network systems.

If you tried to email anyone with the City between Jan. 14 and Jan. 31, the email did not get to them. So the City says to try again or call the person.

Water bills

Derby water bills from Jan. 15 were mailed on Jan. 31 with a new due date. However, the statements originally scheduled to go out on Jan. 31 are on time and have the normal due date.

The City says the bills may not reflect payments that were made because it’s in the process of updating customer records. It says there will not be late fees on the bills. Customers with questions should call 316-788-1424.

If you are an auto-pay customer with a Jan. 23 due date and did not pay your January bill in

person, it will roll over to your February bill. If you prefer to pay your January bill

separately, call 316-788-1424 or stop by City Hall.

“We appreciate your patience as we have worked through the process to bring our services

back online,” Kiel Mangus, city manager, said. “We thank our customers and residents who

have been kind and understanding with our staff during the last few weeks.”