DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the city of Douglass.

The advisory was first issued on July 18, because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. An inability to maintain adequate water pressure can result in a loss of chlorine and lead to bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the city of Douglass indicate no evidence of bacterial contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination have been resolved, according to a news release from the KDHE.

For more information, you can visit the KDHE’s public water supply website by clicking here.