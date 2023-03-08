GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Goddard is making an emergency water line repair.

Courtesy: City of Goddard, Kansas – Local Government

According to the City of Goddard, Kansas – Local Government Facebook page, due to the emergency line repair, between Main St and Oak st and between First Street and Kellogg, services may be interrupted for the next several hours.



“Public works is doing everything in their power to remedy the situation as quickly and safely as possible,” the City of Goddard said. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”



The City does not have a set time of when they will be finished.



KSN will update this article when services are completely restored.