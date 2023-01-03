LEON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Leon public water supply system as of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The KDHE is asking customers to observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Only the KDHE can rescind a boil water advisory following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, the KDHE asks you to please contact the water system at 316-742-3438 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.